Anker helped to found the dance troupe which went on to win Britain's Got Talent back in 2009. This was a springboard for his career and he went on to star in a West End production of Thriller as well as serving as a back-up dancer for Peter Andre.

The Essex-born dancer had reportedly moved to Canada to live with his wife. In his last post on Instagram he reminded fans to "remember to take time to enjoy the world," adding: "I've loved every minute of it."

A Just Giving page has been set up to crowdfunds the costs of his funeral and repatriation.

It reads: "On 27th July 2017, Robert Anker aged 27 was involved in a fatal car accident in Canada and sadly passed away at the scene.

We are raising funds for his family to be able to cover all costs for their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada. We would love to ensure that his family don't worry or stress about money at this time."

The campaign has so far raised more than £5000.

Anker's showreel on his YouTube channel includes footage from his time as a backing dancer for Peter Andre, when he appeared in a music video and also performed alongside the singer on Strictly Come Dancing. He later returned to Strictly to perform alongside Jersey Boys, and also starred in Paloma Faith's music video for Upside Down.

Canada's York Regional Police said a Chevy Cobalt and a Ford F550 collided just before 6am.

"The driver of the Cobalt, a 27-year-old man from Richmond Hill, succumbed to his injuries at the scene," a statement confirmed. "The driver of the truck was not injured."