Amanda Holden has already pressed the Golden Buzzer, which gives her the power to automatically send one act straight through to the live shows. The buzzer can only be used once per judge, so Amanda, who last year pressed hers for gospel choir Revelation Avenue, won't be able to fast track anyone else (which means she must have been pretty convinced by this act).

We'll have to wait until the show airs later this spring to find out more about who inspired Amanda to hit the buzzer, but a quick scour of Twitter reveals the act is a she, who members of the crowd dubbed "incredible."

"Well deserved it was too. I cried it was so fabulous," tweeted one attendee.

More like this

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV later this year