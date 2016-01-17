Britain's Got Talent auditions have kicked off - and one judge has already pressed their Golden Buzzer
Auditions for the talent contest only started two days ago but Amanda Holden has already sent one act through to the semi-finals
Britain's Got Talent auditions kicked off this weekend in Liverpool, with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon reuniting to start the search for their next Royal Variety performer.
And the standard must be pretty good because it's taken mere hours for one lucky contestant to be fast-tracked to the semi-final.
Amanda Holden has already pressed the Golden Buzzer, which gives her the power to automatically send one act straight through to the live shows. The buzzer can only be used once per judge, so Amanda, who last year pressed hers for gospel choir Revelation Avenue, won't be able to fast track anyone else (which means she must have been pretty convinced by this act).
We'll have to wait until the show airs later this spring to find out more about who inspired Amanda to hit the buzzer, but a quick scour of Twitter reveals the act is a she, who members of the crowd dubbed "incredible."
"Well deserved it was too. I cried it was so fabulous," tweeted one attendee.
Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV later this year