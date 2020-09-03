The honour means Holden will now have the casting vote should her fellow judges, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Cowell's temporary replacement Ashley Banjo, be split over any particular act.

A source told The Sun: "It makes total sense for Amanda to be head judge with a deciding vote in a deadlock situation. She’s the only one, other than Simon, who has been there since Day One and has seen it all. She cannot wait for the responsibility boost and is certainly going to take it in her stride.”

Cowell continues his recovery from a complex back operation to insert a steel rod after he fractured three vertebrae and he hopes to be back for the Britain's Got Talent final in October.

The live semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent premiere this Saturday, 5th September. Find out which 40 acts made it through the auditions.

