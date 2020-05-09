Amanda, who owns over forty dogs, lives with her husband and son Kyle, who suffers with cerebral palsy and autism. "[Miracle] even picks up on the needs that my little boy's got – he's great emotional support," she said prior to the duo's performance.

"If Miracle and I won Britain's Got Talent, it would be absolutely phenomenal to think that a rescue dog would perform in front of the royal family," Amanda said.

The dog-lover showed judge Simon Cowell a pack of cards containing the pictures and names of her forty dogs, asking him to pick four at random.

More like this

Before finishing the act, Amanda explained why she owned so many dogs by playing a short video, which revealed that Miracle was rescued from the dog meat trade.

After the video showed a picture of the cramped and inhumane conditions that Miracle was rescued from, Ant wiped his eyes while Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden welled up.

Amanda sheds a tear during Miracle's video (Credit: ITV)

Amanda and her family nurtured Miracle back to health and continued rescuing dogs, with 19 out of her 40 canines coming from a rescue background.

The magic duo then asked the judges to reveal their cards, which showed dogs named Grace Kelly, Braveheart, Marilyn Monroe and Jean Harlow.

Amanda revealed that although she couldn't have brought all forty dogs to the audition with her, Miracle knew which dogs they would pick. The four chosen dogs then trotted onto the stage, to the amazement of the audience.

Amanda Holden kicked off the judges' feedback: "I thought that was such a great act. We're all dog lovers on this panel and I just applaud you for this act yes, but for also looking after all those little lost souls."

"Obviously you're an incredibly special lady to dedicate your life to looking after these wonderful animals," David Walliams added. "We're all over the moon to meet these beautiful dogs and I don't know how you did that either with the cards."

Alesha Dixon said that the act made her feel proud to be on BGT. "We can use this to raise awareness of something that is so important, so Amanda thank you so much and well done."

Amanda and her five dogs went home with four yeses, as Simon Cowell concluded: "I have no idea how you did it. You've made your point very very clearly."

"There were times I couldn't watch it I have to be honest with you, what happens in the dog meat trade should be stopped and it takes people like you to get the message across," he added.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.