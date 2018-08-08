Here's everything you need to know about getting yourself on the BGT stage:

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018

(Syco / Thames)

When are the Britain's Got Talent auditions?

Judging by previous years, the auditions themselves will be held around October. However, to be in with a chance of standing in front of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams in a BGT arena, you need to get your application in...

How do you apply for Britain's Got Talent?

There are four different methods by which you can get your application in for BGT 2019: either in person, via WhatsApp (their number is 07880 394 428), by video or by post.

More like this

You need to register with your details or via Facebook and then the process of applying should only take around two minutes.

Lost Voice Guy (ITV)

Make sure you get your audition tapes and videos to the team by 7th February 2019, when the applications will close.

Then, like Lost Voice Guy, you too could be winning a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and £250,000.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent will return in 2019