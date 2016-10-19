It's the second time the pair have suffered from ill health this series – Anastacia failed to take part in the first week's dance-off because she was suffering from an injury.

"I'll let you into a little secret," Brendan told host Zoe Ball. "We have the lovely Gorka stepping in for me for a few days."

So will Brendan be well enough to return in time for Saturday's performance? "[The doctor] said take off until Thursday or Friday at least, and then we'll see."

Brendan and Anastacia are meant to be performing a quickstep to Frank Sinatra's My Kind of Town on the live show this Saturday.

Get well soon, Brendan!