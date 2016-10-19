Brendan Cole replaced by Gorka Marquez in Strictly training
The New Zealander has been struggling with a chest infection
What's up with Strictly this year? First we had Will Young's shock departure, and now Brendan Cole is having to take a short break.
The dancer from New Zealand – who is paired with singer Anastacia – revealed on spin-off show It Takes Two that Tameka Empson's partner Gorka Marquez has replaced him in training because he's still struggling with a chest infection.
It's the second time the pair have suffered from ill health this series – Anastacia failed to take part in the first week's dance-off because she was suffering from an injury.
"I'll let you into a little secret," Brendan told host Zoe Ball. "We have the lovely Gorka stepping in for me for a few days."
So will Brendan be well enough to return in time for Saturday's performance? "[The doctor] said take off until Thursday or Friday at least, and then we'll see."
More like this
Brendan and Anastacia are meant to be performing a quickstep to Frank Sinatra's My Kind of Town on the live show this Saturday.
Get well soon, Brendan!