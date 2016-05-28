However, while Ball - who won his semi-final earlier in the week - apologised for "disappointing" people, the judges were full of praise.

"Don’t worry about slip-ups that what happens on live TV. It makes you human. It doesn’t matter," Simon Cowell said. "The most important thing is you recovered well. I think you are such a great guy. It’s such a fun act, it’s so original. I absolutely love this act and I think, even though there was a mistake, I genuinely believe the public will get behind you. You could still be a dark horse in the competition."

"I think people were a little surprised the other night that you won as comedians and funny people don’t always do well on this show. I can attest to that," David Walliams joked. "You’re a funny guy and you recovered brilliantly."

"It didn't matter, it made it more funny," Alesha Dixon concurred as Amanda Holden added: "You are brilliantly talented – it must be difficult, you’ve got 100 voices in your head!"