BGT champ Richard Jones beat Wayne Woodward by just 2.9% of the votes
2.5 million votes were cast during tonight's 2016 final and the magician only narrowly beat singer Wayne Woodward
Hold tight for the statistics! Britain's Got Talent winner Richard Jones beat runner-up Wayne Woodward by just 2.9%.
A win is a win, but that's a close one, right?
The magician took 16.7% of the 2.5 million votes cast, while Wayne took 13.8%. Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Boogie Storm came in third with 12.8%, with Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer Jasmine Elcock biting at their heels with 11.8%.
Surprisingly, Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer choice 100 Voices of Gospel sees the vote drop much lower at 4.7%, while singing mother and son duo Mel and Jamie picked up just 1.9%.
It's actually a very similar result to last year: Jules, Matisse 'and friends' beating magician Jamie Raven by 2.2%.
Here's this year's full breakdown:
Winner: Richard Jones -16.7%
Runner-up: Wayne Woodward -13.8%
3rd place: Boogie Storm -12.8%
4th place: Jasmine Elcock - 11.8%
5th place: Beau Dermott - 9.8%
6th place: Craig Ball - 9.2%
7th place: Trip Hazard - 7.8%
8th place: 100 Voices of Gospel - 4.7%
9th place: Alex Magala - 4.5%
10th place: Balance Unity - 3.8%
11th place: Shannon & Peter - 3.2%
12th place: Mel & Jamie -1.9%