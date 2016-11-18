Luckily Rinder is best buddies with Benedict Cumberbatch – who once complained about his own stiff hips – and the Oscar nominee has offered some advice.

"‘He did help me with some faces for my Paso Doble, to get into the dramatic performance of it," Rinder told the It Takes Two spin-off show, "and we improved that week, so…"

This isn't the first time Cumberbatch has weighed in on the performance of his former best man, as he previously gave a hilarious commentary to Radio One.

More like this

Advertisement

Let's hope it's not long before the Doctor Strange star pays a visit to the dancefloor to watch his friend in action.