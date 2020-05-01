In tomorrow night's episode (2nd May), judge Amanda Holden asks the dancing pair from why they want to perform on Britain's Got Talent, to which they respond: "we really want to perform in front of the British royal family."

As the duo prepare, an audience member says to his friend, "I think they're gonna be good," with his friend responding: "if not, it's a lovely dress."

As the music starts, one dancer starts flossing and throwing the large shoulder pads from his dress, before his dance partner rips off the rest of the dress to reveal a purple slip.

"Here we go," Ant says, as the duo walk off stage. The tempo then picks up, with the frock-wearing dancer twirling back onto stage while his dress unravels once more, revealing rainbow-coloured frills.

The lightning-quick reveal has the audience screaming, as Amanda and Simon Cowell clap along to the music.

Tina Turner's upbeat number also made an appearance on the show last week, when 12-year-old Faith Ifil wowed the judges with her rendition of it. As a result of her impressive performance, Simon to hit the Golden Buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV at 8pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.