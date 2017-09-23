First up there was the official pre-live-show Strictly dinner at the pub.

But then it was morning, and time to get dressed and head to the studio. Will these be lucky socks for EastEnders star Davood Ghadami when he gets out there tonight? He'll be performing the Cha Cha Cha to Dedication to My Ex by Lloyd ft Andre 3000.

Aston and Janette, who are getting ready to foxtrot, were all smiles as they arrived at the BBC studio to prepare for tonight's show.

The Reverend Richard Coles is keeping things casual. Strictly - what Strictly?

Still, at least he's sufficiently orange.

Meanwhile, Simon Rimmer, who is taking on the difficult Paso Doble, is having a moment of realisation.

"It's so surreal," says Ruth Langsford. "I'll see you later - on the dance floor! Eeek!"

Susan Calman is also feeling the nerves. Who needs an alarm clock when ANXIETY and ADRENALIN kicks in?

Will the stars of Strictly 2017 be ready for the challenge? Or will their last-minute nerves get the better of them? We'll find out tonight when Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC1 at 6.25pm.