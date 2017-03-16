Also expect chef Gordon Ramsay to pop up on Friday night’s show. The Kitchen Nightmares host will be fronting The Nightly Show the week after (starting 27th March) and, as is now traditional, he’ll be appearing as a guest before taking over presenting duties.

So, who’s next after Ramsay on the show’s rolling roster of presenters (especially after Mel and Sue decided not to get involved)? Before the show debuted, French and Saunders, Jack Whitehall and comedian Sarah Millican were rumoured to be in the frame for spots. But after the, shall we say, mixed reviews on the show's debut? Well, watch this space.

The Nightly Show is on ITV on weekday evenings at 10pm