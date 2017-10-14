"I really wish my mum was here", Burke sobbed, bringing presenter Claudia Winkleman and many of the professional dancers to tears.

Viewers at home weren't immune to the emotion of the evening.

It appeared as though somebody was chopping onions in households throughout the land.

They were stunned by Burke's bravery.

One former Strictly winner (who did a rather decent jive in week four of the 2016 contest himself) assured her that her mother would be very proud of her indeed.

And the viewers at home most definitely agreed.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Sunday night at 7.15pm