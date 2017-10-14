Burke nabbed 10s from Darcey, Bruno and new head judge Shirley Ballas, who said "it's never too early for a 10 from Shirley" as she pulled out the golden paddle.

The panel had previously gushed about the performance. “I have no idea where all that came from darling” said Craig. “You were out there dancing to split the atom. You created a nuclear reaction. Incredible”

“Even to the easiest moves you give your all” said Darcey, “it was absolutely stunning”

"I don’t know about Proud Mary but I’m proud Shirley", said head judge Ballas.

“I had the honour to work with Tina Turner and she is more than an artist, she’s a force of nature. Tonight you really captured that quality and I’m sure she would have loved it” Bruno Tonioli added.

It was an emotional evening for Burke who said she wished her late mother had been there.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Sunday October 15th at 7.15pm