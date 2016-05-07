The Garnett Family

Mum and choir teacher Helen, 46, and her daughters Rachel, 20, and 17-year-old twins Anna and Abigail (all students) come together to sing in front of a crowd for the first time ever on tonight's BGT. It's safe to assume they'll be doing a lot more of it after this rendition of Jess Glynne's Take Me Home.

Scott and Muriel

This is variety in its truest form. A magical act that seems to go wrong, only for it to go so, so right. You're set to fall under the spell of Californian act Scott.

The Mimic Men

Alfie Joey, 48, from Gateshead and Cal Halbert, 22, from Newcastle team up to give us an A to Z of impressions. Former BGT judge Michael McIntyre is in there, as well as John Bishop, Natalie Cassidy and even Barack Obama.

If a clown dancing with a huge polar bear is your thing.

