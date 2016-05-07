5 acts to look forward to in tonight's Britain's Got Talent auditions
A dancing polar bear, foot puppetry and a double dose of impressions feature in tonight's BGT auditions
We're into the fifth week of Britain's Got Talent auditions, and there's a real mix bag of acts to look forward to tonight, including some acts we'd be surprised if you've ever seen before...
Puppeteer Anne
German puppeteer Anne gives the judges a treat with her unusual foot puppetry. Yes, foot puppetry. You kind of need to see it to believe it (handily, we have a video below). "Your imagination is incredible," gushes Amanda Holden.
The Garnett Family
Mum and choir teacher Helen, 46, and her daughters Rachel, 20, and 17-year-old twins Anna and Abigail (all students) come together to sing in front of a crowd for the first time ever on tonight's BGT. It's safe to assume they'll be doing a lot more of it after this rendition of Jess Glynne's Take Me Home.
Scott and Muriel
This is variety in its truest form. A magical act that seems to go wrong, only for it to go so, so right. You're set to fall under the spell of Californian act Scott.
The Mimic Men
Alfie Joey, 48, from Gateshead and Cal Halbert, 22, from Newcastle team up to give us an A to Z of impressions. Former BGT judge Michael McIntyre is in there, as well as John Bishop, Natalie Cassidy and even Barack Obama.
