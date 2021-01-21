Dancing on Ice star Myleene Klass shares update following double knee injury as she prepares for solo skate

Myleene Klass will perform her first solo skate this weekend on Dancing on Ice, despite suffering a double knee injury.

Just days before she was set to take to the ice, it was revealed the TV personality had a torn meniscus – a cartilage in her knee – and was wearing knee supports around the clock.

Despite the incident, it sounds like the 42-year-old is all good to go for Sunday’s episode.

Addressing the recent injuries on the show, Klass told press including RadioTimes.com: “You know what, you sign up to this!”

She continued: “For me, my fear was that I would be going so fast and I’d get my fingers sliced off and then I realised that I can’t get above three miles an hour. The only thing I keep injuring is my pride and my nana knee.”

Although she’s taken a few knocks along the way, Klass is more concerned about nailing her routine.

When asked what her biggest challenge was, she admitted: “Learning to skate! Learning to stand on the ice. All I can think is if I was learning to dance, that wouldn’t be a problem because I can already stand on the terrain you’re giving me, but being on ice is very different to being on dry land. On ice it’s just like, ‘God willing! Land where you can.’ It’s a whole other set of rules. The winner is the ice!”

So, does that mean she won’t be going for the trophy?

“Ultimately I just want my kids to walk into school and not have to hide, but they’re homeschooling so I don’t have to worry about that. I just don’t want to embarrass myself or them but my pants have already been seen by the whole nation!'”

We sure hope you can beat the ice, Myleene!

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sunday at 6pm. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.