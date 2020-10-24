Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. HRVY tops Strictly leaderboard with “best first dance” Motsi Mabuse has ever seen

HRVY tops Strictly leaderboard with “best first dance” Motsi Mabuse has ever seen

HRVY took the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor by storm tonight, winning extremely high praise from judge Motsi Mabuse.

Strictly star HRVY

Strictly Come Dancing made a glorious return with its first live show tonight, with the Strictly Come Dancing line-up and their professional dance partners lighting up the dance floor and our Saturday night.

Advertisement

HRVY stormed the Strictly Come Dancing floor with his fast-paced Jive alongside his professional dance partner Janette Manrara, winning high praise from Motsi Mabuse – who also gave the pair a standing ovation.

After letting loose with his vivacious performance, the singer caught his breath while the Strictly Come Dancing judges delivered their feedback.

“I have to say this is the best first dance I have ever seen – ever, ever, ever!” Motsi declared. “This was awesome… My thought is, where do we go from here? A great ending to a great show.”

Craig Revel Horwood was also very much a fan, and after teasing HRVY about the missing vowels in his name, he proclaimed,”The Jive was absolutely spectacular.”

Shirley Ballas reaffirmed that HRVY was “one to watch”, describing him as “fierce, fast, furious with great actions”.

She added, “You were on top of your game, this is going to be one fierce competition, well done!”

HRVY scored a massive 25 points from the judges, with Craig awarding him eight, Shirley following suit and Motsi blessing him with nine, leaving him top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

He also admitted the impressive routine didn’t come without nerves, however.

“I really needed to go for a wee, but I’m glad I didn’t,” he joked with Claudia Winkleman shortly after finishing his routine.

As for the other celebrity contestants, Jamie Laing and dance partner Karen Hauer received a mixed response from the judges for their Cha Cha Cha – failing to raise a smile from Craig – while Motsi dubbed Caroline Quentin a “dancing queen” for her American Smooth routine with Johannes Radebe.

Craig “adored” Nicola Adams and Katya Jones’ Quickstep, while Mosti and viewers alike were moved by JJ Chalmers‘ Waltz with Amy Dowden.

Advertisement

This year’s series has missed its usual launch in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, debuting instead on Saturday 24th October and continuing until 19th December, the weekend before Christmas.

Strictly Come Dancing live shows air Saturday nights on BBC One. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Wicks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer Daylight Therapy Lamp TL 20

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a third off a Beurer daylight therapy lamp!

Take advantage of this great offer and get an extra helping of light at home

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY

HRVY confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

HRVY is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY reveals his biggest competition for the Glitterball trophy

HRVY

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY confirms he’s free from COVID-19 in time for series launch

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin ‘signs up’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2020