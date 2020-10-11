Ranvir Singh reveals warning from Susanna Reid ahead of Strictly Come Dancing launch

It’s only a matter of weeks before Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh embarks on her Glitterball attempt on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And although she can’t wait to get all dressed up, she admits she’s been warned about the BBC One dancing show by her GMB co-star Susanna Reid.

Reid took part on the series in 2013, and narrowly missed out on the Glitterball after model Abbey Clancy won the show.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Ranvir said: “Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.'”

Despite the warnings, however, the 43-year-old presenter is looking forward to the dancing competition and is willing to give it her all, saying: “But everybody has loved it and they’ve said, ‘It’s the best thing you’ll do in your life and to enjoy every second.'”

One thing she is worried about, however, is how she’ll fit the series around her career as a breakfast TV presenter.

“I’m worried about doing a full time job at GMB, and then doing all the training. I think the stamina and tiredness might be the biggest thing to deal with for me,” she explained.

“I did ask Susanna because they all worked on breakfast TV and they were like. ‘Actually your adrenaline will carry you so much so you will be completely shattered by the end of it but your adrenaline [will keep you going].'”

Ranvir fears the tiredness could get the better of her, which won’t do her any good when it comes to taking criticism from the Strictly Come Dancing judges, especially head judge Craig Revel Horwood, who is known for saying it just as it is.

“I think when you’re in the show, Craig’s opinion bites because he is judging you and therefore what he says really matters, but I’m quite good at taking feedback, and also quite often you are your own greatest critic so you always know when something has gone well or when it hasn’t,” she said.

“I’m kind of hoping that I’ll be able to take in some of the feedback, but I’m sure it will burn and sting a little bit. I’m going to try and find a face that goes, ‘OK,’ and I don’t cry, but I think if the tiredness kicks in…”

To overcome the tiredness, Ranvir has been seeking advice from fellow Strictly star, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams.

“I spoke to Nicola and I was like, ‘I know we’re competitors, but could you just give me some tips on stamina ?’ and she just said simple things. The first thing she said was that she can sleep everywhere and I thought, ‘I’m just going to sleep and have a nap every chance I get,” Ranvir revealed.

We sure hope the sleep works Ranvir, and you wake up in time for the live shows!

Strictly Come Dancing live shows starts on BBC One on October 24th. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.