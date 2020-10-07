Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Talent Shows
  5. Dawn French said no to Strictly because she wanted to “properly dance”, not be the comedy act
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Dawn French said no to Strictly because she wanted to “properly dance”, not be the comedy act

The comedy TV icon didn't fancy being shot out of a cannon like Ann Widdecombe.

Dawn French

TV star Dawn French says she has been approached in a round-about way to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, but rejected the overture because she didn’t want to be shot “out of a cannonball like Ann Widdecombe”.

Advertisement

French, 62, was speaking on her new Audible podcast, French & Saunders: Titting About with comedy partner Jennifer Saunders and revealed she’d been asked about it, but didn’t reveal for which series.

“They’ve approached me in a circling way before now about it,” she said. “If I did it, I’d want to properly dance. I’d want to be taken seriously and you can’t. At this age, you’re not taken seriously.”

According to the Irish Independent, the star of The Vicar of Dibley and Delicious continued: “Also, if you’re from comedy they want to shoot you out of a cannonball like Ann Widdecombe. And I don’t want that. I want the nicest dresses, the most elegant other dancer and to take it seriously, and nobody would want that.”

Saunders, 62, also ruled out appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I can’t dance. I’ve got no rhythm,” she said. “I’d do it if it wasn’t for the background films… Please don’t make me do your silly films and your stupid jokes and skip off with a dancer hand-in-hand.

“I like watching it. I’m not saying I don’t like watching it. But I have to say, being on it would make me cringe…

“There’s a shape a person of our age makes when they’re dancing… We know we’d be with Anton du Beke. We wouldn’t get Aljaz [Škorjanec, professional dancer] or any of the nice ones.

“And there’s a shape a woman’s body makes… a stiffness to us.”

French & Saunders: Titting About features the double act discussing assorted topics in their typically irreverent style and, according to Audible, “will leave no stone unturned in their thorough quest to entertain, humour and enlighten” on the six-part series.

French & Saunders: Titting About is available to download exclusively at Audible now.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Joe Wicks
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Aquarius Bluetooth Speaker

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Save 40% on an Aquarius Bluetooth speaker!

Get more from your music with this great deal from Aquarius

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Jamie Laing

Strictly Come Dancing’s Jamie Laing has been warned: “You have no idea how hard it is!”

Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal on Strictly Come Dancing’s COVID changes: “It’s the Strictly everyone knows and loves”

bruno tonioli bbc pics

Bruno Tonioli celebrates Strictly return by sharing a rather racy picture

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli

Bruno Tonioli to return to Strictly Come Dancing for end of 2020 series