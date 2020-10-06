Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders launch original podcast series on Audible

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are reuniting to host a brand new original podcast series on Audible.

Advertisement

French & Saunders: Titting About will see the beloved double act discuss assorted topics in their typically irreverent style, including useful tips on airport shopping and naming their top-three vegetables

According to Audible, the pair “will leave no stone unturned in their thorough quest to entertain, humour and enlighten”, with the series set to consist of six episodes.

The themes of each episode include: Passions and Hobbies, Holidays, School, The Seven Deadly Sins, Food and a final episode titled If We Were Alive Now which sees the pair look back at their careers.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

French said of the podcast, “Titting About with Fatty is the best fun I’ve had without my incontinence pants on. Which, on reflection, was a mistake. Some soft furnishings were damaged in the making of this series.”

And Saunders added, “I can’t imagine anything I’d rather be doing than titting about with Dawn. We both have tits, after all”.

The pair have appeared in numerous shows together since they first got to know each other at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and went onto star in their own award-winning BBC sketch show, which ran for six series between 1987 and 2004.

Individually, they have also both had tremendous success, with French starring on The Vicar of Dibley and Saunders in Absolutely Fabulous.

French and Saunders are the latest big names from TV comedy to make podcasts for Audible, with Steve Coogan recently starring as his iconic character Alan Partridge for From the Oasthouse and the cast of hit sitcom People Just Do Nothing creating The Kurupt FM Podkast.

Advertisement

French & Saunders: Titting About will be available to download exclusively at Audible from 6th October 2020. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.