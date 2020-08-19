Strictly Come Dancing confirms another special ahead of 2020 launch

Strictly Come Dancing fans will get a fourth dose of Glitterball fun before the delayed 2020 series gets underway, the BBC has confirmed.

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch, a one-of special titled Strictly: The Best of the Final will celebrate the finalists and the most iconic, climactic scenes from 17 series.

Expect to take a sequin-heavy trip down memory lane to revisit the most incredible routines which have made the Strictly finals so spectacular over the years – we predict Jay McGuinness, Ore Oduba and Debbie McGee for starters.

The programme will also feature a tribute to Strictly 2014 winner Caroline Flack, who died in February of this year.

“Strictly the Best of the Final relives the nights where champions were made, and dreams were realised,” the BBC teases. “We celebrate the finalists, the emotion and the incredible routines that have graced the Strictly final.”

Strictly previously announced three hour-long specials as part of the Strictly: The Best Of… series, which will see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman look back at the long-running show’s most memorable moments from the past 19 seasons.

Featuring all four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, each special will see the show’s host of professional dancers and celebrity alumni reminisce about their favourite themed weeks (Movies, Blackpool, Musicals) as well as the biggest group numbers.

Strictly: The Best of Movies will relive the jaw-dropping routines and high-concept costumes from the Hollywood-themed night, while Strictly: The Best of Musicals looks at the unforgettable highlights from when each series channelled Broadway brilliance into their performances.

The other two specials include Strictly: The Best of Blackpool, which packs in all the highlights from the home of ballroom, and Strictly: The Best of the Final.

Strictly is also introducing a special Christmas look-back in the form of Strictly: The Christmas Countdown, in which Tess and Claudia reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time as voted by the viewers.

Separate to the upcoming specials, Strictly’s 2020 series will air this autumn, however due to the ongoing pandemic, a number of changes have been made: the live studio audience is reportedly being scrapped, while professional dancers and celebrities will have to isolate together in bubbles to avoid infection.