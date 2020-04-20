Strictly Come Dancing double eliminations are reportedly being considered

It’s still too early to tell if this year’s Strictly Come Dancing will be affected by the coronavirus lockdown, but the show’s bosses are reportedly already weighing up contingency plans – including the possibility of introducing double eliminations.

According to The Sun, a number of options are being considered to ensure the show finishes as usual in December, with producers said to be eager for the hit series to still go ahead in 2020.

A source was quoted as saying, “There are no fixed plans in place yet but the team are considering all of the options. They are taking note of what’s being done on other versions of the show, such as Let’s Dance in Germany.

“One idea on the table is that of double eliminations, which would allow us to cut the number of episodes we air if we are forced to launch the show later than we would like to.”

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Meanwhile Strictly fans will be treated to a number of compilation episodes in the coming weeks, with three separate specials set to focus on the Movies, Musicals and Blackpool weeks from previous runs of the show – with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting as usual, and the judging line-up joining from home.

Kate Phillips, ­controller of BBC Entertainment, said: “We’ll be bringing some much-needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.”

