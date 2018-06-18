Explaining how Piers Morgan "relishes" the conflict between the breakfast TV rivals, Reid says she would prefer to avoid the competition.

"I'm quite nervous about conflict, I don't like it. He loves it, he relishes it. He's actually very good friends with Dan Walker, which I think a lot of people don't realise – because you see, for Piers, conflict is never personal."

Reid adds, "But I'm not looking at beating the BBC. There are people who want its presenting style in the morning. There's something very reassuring, and very likeable about it; no one's ever going to be offended by Dan and Louise [Minchin, his co-presenter]. I know them personally, and they're blinking lovely. You couldn't describe Piers as lovable. And I don't think everybody necessarily wants a double espresso shot into their veins in the morning. Some people want a nice cup of tea. And there is absolutely a role for both."

BBC Breakfast typically pulls in around 1.5 million viewers, around double those of ITV's Good Morning Britain. However, the ITV show has seen ratings climb under Reid and Morgan's tenure – something Morgan is always quick to pounce on.

Reid however says she is not interested in comparing the two shows' ratings: "A huge number of people enjoy what we've got to offer, so I don't feel like I'm going into battle with the BBC every morning."

Reid and Morgan will present a special evening version of Good Morning Britain – called, appropriately, Good Evening Britain – on Thursday 28th June, right after England's final group game against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.

Read the full interview with Susanna Reid in this week's Radio Times, available from Tuesday 19th June 2018