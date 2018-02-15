Mettisse will head into The Lodge on Tuesday night's episode of the ITV2 show. Here's everything you need to know about her:

Instagram: @mettissecampbell

Age: 21

Occupation: Model and beautician

Location: Birmingham

She says:

"It’s about time that men were put down a little bit. They need to get off their pedestal. It’ll be good for people to see men put back in their box."

What is your claim to fame?

I do music videos so I’m around artists a lot. I’m friends with Lethal Bizzle, Chipmunk, Lotto Boyzz. I’ve been in the music video for No Don (remix) with Chip and Not3s and Lotto Boyzz on it. I’ve been in Lethal Bizzle and Donaeo’s video.

What is your secret strength that stands you in good stead for this battle of the sexes?

I am going to be able to manipulate the men which will come in handy. I’ve got a flirty personality. I’ll make the men feel a kind of way and try and manipulate certain situations.

Do you have any weaknesses that you’ll want to conceal during the show?

I do get very attached to people, that’s one thing I am worried about. If I’m close with a girl in a friend way and then we fall out, I will be affected. And if a girl comes in and takes the guy I like, it’ll affect me.

How would you describe yourself and how would your mates describe you?

I am very caring for the people that I love. My friends would describe me as very spontaneous and random. You could call me tomorrow and I’ll be in Dubai, you never know where I’m going to be. My friends would describe me as confident but I know that I am a really sensitive person.

What type of girl and boy would be your nightmare in The Lodge?

An arrogant guy who is vain would annoy me. With regards to the girls, I like speaking to people about in depth things so if there is someone who can’t do that, it will drive me crazy.

Survival of the Fittest continues nightly at 9pm on ITV2