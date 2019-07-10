Once best known for hysterically screaming at Nicole Scherzinger on the X Factor, the 30-year-old has risen through the ranks to become a hugely popular presenter, a Radio 2 DJ, a Gogglebox commentator, a Strictly Come Dancing sidekick and a gameshow host (though perhaps the less said about Babushka, the better).

So it’s little wonder that Rylan has been chosen as the new host for the Supermarket Sweep reboot on ITV2 – and rightfully so.

The original programme, known for its cheesy catchphrases, lurid jumpers and frankly insane trolly dashes, will only benefit from an injection of Rylan’s well-timed sarcastic barbs and downright cheekiness as the show’s classic puzzles are refreshed and updated for a 2019 audience.

With his natural warmth and instantly likeable demeanour, Rylan is the natural successor to the much-missed Dale Winton, who originally fronted the format back in 1993.

More like this

“It’s a dream come true to step inside this very special supermarket and host one of the most iconic series in television history,” Rylan said of his latest appointment.

“I am beside myself with excitement... Fill up your trolley, grab your bag for life and let’s go shopping!”

Who better to replace a national treasure on a beloved cult-classic than another national treasure whose star continues to rise?

Frankly, there’s no-one else we’d rather go wild in the aisles for...

Advertisement

Supermarket Sweep will return to ITV2 soon. For pairs looking to apply, email gameshow-casting@thames.tv