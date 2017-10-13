Supermarket Sweep in the UK was presented by Dale Winton, and aired from 1992 to 2001 on ITV before a short-lived revival in 2007. FreemantleMedia have yet to confirm which channel the revival will be shown on.

The series saw contestants competing against one another in pop culture quizzes and puzzles in order to win cash prizes, before a final dash through the supermarket aisles, scrambling for hidden items.

Vasha Wallace, FreemantleMedia's executive vice president of global acquisitions and development suggested that the show would be modernised: "Modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st century audience," she said.

The show is the latest in a series of old school game shows to be rebooted in recent times. Channel 4 brought back The Crystal Maze with host Richard Ayoade earlier this year, while the BBC have lined up a new series of The Generation Game, fronted by former Bake-Off hosts Mel and Sue.

"The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favourite gameshow which has travelled with such success over the years," Wallace said.

There is no word yet on whether host Dale Winton will return.