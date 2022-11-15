"It is with great sadness, that we share the news of Sue's passing," the statement released by Baker's family on November 14th read. "A doting mother to Ian & Hannah, a loving grandmother to Tom & George, and a wonderful mother-in-law to Lucy. She passed at home this morning with family around her.

Former Top Gear presenter Sue Baker has died aged 67 following a battle with motor neurone disease (MND), her family has confirmed.

"She was a talented & prolific writer, a charismatic TV presenter, and a passionate animal lover. She had a life and career that many would envy, but did it all with such grace that she was admired and respected by all who knew her. We know she meant so much to so many.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported her over the last few years as she battled with MND."

Baker was one of the original presenters of Top Gear, joining the show's first iteration in 1980. She appeared in more than 100 episodes before leaving the show in 1991 to continue her career as a motoring journalist, going on to become the Observer's motoring editor, a position she held for 13 years.

Baker was also the vice-president, and a former chair, of the Guild of Motoring Writers, who shared a tribute on Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened to learn our vice-president and former chair, @carscribe Sue Baker, passed away this morning following a long illness. Sue was a pioneer for women in automotive journalism and a former presenter of @BBC_TopGear," they wrote.

Others have also paid tribute to the writer and presenter on social media, praising her for helping them navigate the industry.

Presenter Gareth Jones shared a tribute to Baker, saying: "So very sad to hear of the passing of Sue Baker. Sue was a great supporter of #OnSpeed appearing on it several times. It was a great pleasure to have spent time with her at car launches, in airports, in the bar, in cars and at at motor races. We will miss her."

Journalist Phil Tromans shared a picture of Baker alongside a tribute: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Sue Baker. A grandee of the motoring industry, a former Top Gear presenter and a huge help to me as a young journalist. Here she is hacking a Volvo to pieces in Sweden. She will be much missed."

Motoring editor and journalist Geraldine Herbert also said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sue Baker @carscribe - She was a wonderful person, a brilliant journalist, and a dear friend. A former Top Gear presenter and Motoring editor at The Observer she blazed a trail for women in a man's world. Rip Sue x #SueBaker".