“I was a little bit annoyed with that story,” Andre told RadioTimes.com backstage on Friday. “I don’t usually get involved in gossipy little things but they couldn’t be further away from the truth with her and that’s why I feel I need to stick up for her a bit. It’s one thing someone saying you’re not very good at this or you’re not very good at that, but to say she’s bitchy when she’s one of the sweetest girls…

“It made [the contestants] mad that they thought that about her,” the singer continued. “For someone to be called that when you’re the opposite…”

And Peter doesn’t just think Helen's nice to have around. He's tipping her and her pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec for glory this year.

More like this

“She is one of the sweetest girls and secretly I think she could take the crown."

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1