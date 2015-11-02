The singer and Loose Women star has now faced the dance-off three times, despite never receiving the lowest score from the judges. She was saved once again during Halloween weekend, as Len, Bruno and co opted to send presenter Kirsty Gallacher out of the competition.

So how far does Jamelia really think she can go in the competition?

“The thing with me, I’m not here with his huge competitive streak," she said. "I would love to be here until the final, because I love learning all of the new dances. I love being a part of Strictly.

“I want to go as far as I can go and achieve as much as I can achieve. I didn’t come here as a pro dancer, but I might leave here as a decent one.”

Jamelia’s professional dance partner Tristan MacManus certainly shouldn’t think about putting his feet up if the votes don’t go their way.

“I’ll turn up at Tristan’s house like, ‘Hi Tristan, rehearsals?’” Jamelia grinned, although Tristan wasn’t quite so keen.

“I’ll just pull down the blinds…”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1