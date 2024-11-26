There has been a bit of criticism about the judges bickering this year. What’s the atmosphere really like between the four of you?

We're all friends. I’ve known Anton over 35 years, Motsi over 30 years, and Craig for the full eight that I’ve been on the show, and we have such a good banter between us.

Do you have favourite celebrities from the start?

When they first come down the stairs, sometimes I think, "That’s not a coordinated person." But I thought that about Bill Bailey, who went on to win, so what do I know!

What have been your favourite moments on the show?

Kelvin Fletcher with his samba in Week 1. My eyeballs nearly dropped out. And Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis when she switched off the music and took us into her world.

Do your critiques vary depending on how robust a celebrity seems?

I have several hats. have a technician hat, an empathy hat and a snuggle-bunny cuddle hat if I feel they need it. I can read the room, put it that way. I might think I’m going to say one thing, then I see that they have struggled or made mistakes. You want to give encouragement for the parts they did well, but recognise the mistakes, too.

Shirley Ballas. BBC/Guy Levy

Do the producers ever tell you to go easy on somebody that’s having a hard week?

I don’t have anybody telling me what I can and cannot say. We have no earpieces. Nobody’s told what to say.

Do you ever give the contestants advice backstage?

I come downstairs just before we’re about to air, and there’s so much hustle and bustle. There’s amazing camaraderie. I just say to them as I go past, "Do your best and enjoy every minute, because it’s going to be memories by tomorrow. Enjoy it and don’t be worrying if you make a mistake."

As head judge, do you feel the pressure of having the final vote on who goes home?

I’m sitting there every weekend, thinking, "Dear Lord, my saviour, please let the other three make the decision so it doesn’t come down to me." But somebody has to do this job and I try to send them home with as much confidence and affection as I can.

My heart does have a little cry when I see them go because I’ve got to know them, and see them improving.

What would it take for you to leave the show?

I want to do Strictly until I pop my clogs. I shall come in on my walking frame, because I’m married to dance!

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Radio Times.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.