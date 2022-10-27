For presenter Helen Skelton , that likely means donning a red hood as she prepares to Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham and The Pharaohs.

Halloween Week is almost upon us, and for Strictly Come Dancing that usually means going full spooky.

Ahead of her performance, RadioTimes.com caught up with the Countryfile star and her pro partner Gorka Marquez to discuss how she's feeling after coming joint first on the Strictly leaderboard last week, and how she takes on the judges comments.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Kieron McCarron

"I think we've been lucky, because everything that's been said to us has been stuff that you can kind of put right," she said when asked how she deals with the judges' critiques.

"It's usually stuff that [Gorka] said all week. So it's always like 'this, this and this could be worked' on or 'this could be worked on', so I guess I just need to listen more. They say stuff that we can build on."

Gorka added that he likes to go back and watch the judges' feedback so they can work on improving. "I try to get as much information and as many details so then [Helen] feels ready, or aware of them," he explained.

The pair managed to win the judges over last week when they scored an impressive total of 35, and will be hoping to top that score come this Saturday.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 29th October at 6:30pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.