Ainsley and Natalie will be serving up a Salsa to ‘Don’t Touch My Tomatoes’ by Josephine Baker.

Anita and Gleb will be performing the Charleston to ‘Pencil Full Of Lead’ by Paolo Nutini.

Anthony and Oti will be Waltzing to ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’ by Simply Red.

Carol and Pasha will be performing the American Smooth to ‘Isn’t This A Lovely Day’ by Irving Berlin.

Daniel and Kristina will be performing the Charleston to ‘Let’s Misbehave’ by Cole Porter.

Georgia and Giovanni will be Waltzing to ‘Georgia On My Mind’ by Ray Charles.

Helen and Aljaž will be performing the Cha Cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel.

Iwan and Ola will be performing the Cha Cha to ‘Sexy And I Know It’ by LMFAO.

Jamelia and Tristan will be performing the Cha Cha to ‘Don’t Cha’ by Pussycat Dolls.

Jay and Aliona will be Waltzing to ‘See The Day’ by Dee C Lee.

Jeremy and Karen will be performing the American Smooth to ‘Happy Together’ by The Turtles.

Katie and Anton will be Tangoing to ‘Telephone’ by Lady Gaga feat. Beyonce.

Kellie and Kevin will be performing the Cha Cha to ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John & Kiki Dee.

Kirsty and Brendan will be performing the Salsa to ‘Can’t Touch It’ by Ricki Lee.

Peter and Janette will be Quickstepping to ‘Valerie’ by The Zutons.

See Strictly Come Dancing Saturday from 6:20pm on BBC1