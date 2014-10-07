Strictly Come Dancing week three: wild animals, big smiles and big dinners
The Strictly celebrities reveal what's going on behind the scenes as they prepare their third dances for Saturday night...
Week three of this year's Strictly Come Dancing is on the horizon. And after Sunday saw the first celebrity bid farewell to the competition, things are getting serious.
But are the celebrities? Time to take a sneaky peek at their Twitter feeds...
Pixie Lott doesn't look especially serious. In fact, she's all smiles. Probably something to do with her strong spot on last week's leaderboard.
Saturday's star Frankie Bridge, though, isn't as confident. She might have topped the board in week one, but it seems her week three dance isn't coming that easily...
Scott Mills, who jumped up by 4 points on Saturday's live show, is practising all the hours of the day to make sure he stays out of the dreaded dance off this week...
Though, according to Strictly choreographer Kylie, Thom is already "looking fab."
Meanwhile, Steve Backshall and Ola Jordan are taking a break from the studio...
And Sunetra is hanging out with Craig. Who, uncharacteristically, is smiling...
While all that dancing has got Mark Wright working up an appetite
And Judy Murray and Anton have been playing tennis AGAIN. Swap those trainers for some heels, Judy - you're already amazing at tennis!
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1