Pixie Lott doesn't look especially serious. In fact, she's all smiles. Probably something to do with her strong spot on last week's leaderboard.

Saturday's star Frankie Bridge, though, isn't as confident. She might have topped the board in week one, but it seems her week three dance isn't coming that easily...

Scott Mills, who jumped up by 4 points on Saturday's live show, is practising all the hours of the day to make sure he stays out of the dreaded dance off this week...

More like this

Though, according to Strictly choreographer Kylie, Thom is already "looking fab."

Meanwhile, Steve Backshall and Ola Jordan are taking a break from the studio...

And Sunetra is hanging out with Craig. Who, uncharacteristically, is smiling...

While all that dancing has got Mark Wright working up an appetite

And Judy Murray and Anton have been playing tennis AGAIN. Swap those trainers for some heels, Judy - you're already amazing at tennis!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1