Strictly Come Dancing week one: song and dance list revealed
From Abba to Wham! - here's what the Strictly celebs will be performing to during the first live show of the season
After weeks of rehearsals, our 15 brand new (and probably rather nervous) celebs are ready to take to the floor for their first live performance.
There will be no more bravado or fighting talk. Once Alan Dedicoat calls them onto the dance floor this weekend, it's all about the moves – good or bad.
Six celebrities will be performing on Friday night's live show, with the remaining nine strutting their stuff during Saturday's instalment.
Remember, no one will be leaving the competition this week, but the judges' scores will be carried forward into next week, when things get serious and the public can start voting for their favourites...
So what will they be performing?
Well, Ainsley, Iwan and Kellie are throwing themselves in the deep end with a Tango, while Katie, Anthony and Georgia will be Jiving their way around the floor.
Daniel O'Donnell is set to please his Irish fanbase with a Waltz to classic tune When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, while BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol will be performing to a suitably atmospheric number: Thunder in My Heart.
They're not the only stars finding inspiration from their day jobs. Call the Midwife star Helen George is Waltzing to With You I’m Born Again. Born again, geddit?
Here's the full list:
Carol Kirkwood and Pasha Kovalev will Cha Cha to Thunder in My Heart by Leo Sayer
Daniel O’Donnell and Kristina Rihanoff will Waltz to When Irish Eyes Are Smiling by Ruby Murray
Katie Derham and Anton Du Beke will Jive to Roll Over Beethoven by Chuck Berry
Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton will Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire
Jamelia and Tristian MacManus will Waltz to Do Right Woman, Do Right Man by Aretha Franklin
Iwan Thomas and Ola Jordan will Tango to Keep on Running by Spencer Davis Group
Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani will Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature
Anthony Ogogo and Oti Mabuse will Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!
Peter Andre and Janette Manrara will Cha Cha to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera
Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton will Tango to You Really Got Me by The Kinks
Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole will Waltz to Vincent by Don McLean
Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe will Tango to Voulez Vous by Abba
Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice will Jive to Dear Future Husband by Meghan Trainor
Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko will Cha Cha to Rather Be by Clean Bandit
Helen George and Aljaž Skorjanec will Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright
When is Strictly Come Dancing on? Friday 25th September at 9:00pm and Saturday 26th September at 6.15pm