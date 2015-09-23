Six celebrities will be performing on Friday night's live show, with the remaining nine strutting their stuff during Saturday's instalment.

Remember, no one will be leaving the competition this week, but the judges' scores will be carried forward into next week, when things get serious and the public can start voting for their favourites...

So what will they be performing?

More like this

Well, Ainsley, Iwan and Kellie are throwing themselves in the deep end with a Tango, while Katie, Anthony and Georgia will be Jiving their way around the floor.

Daniel O'Donnell is set to please his Irish fanbase with a Waltz to classic tune When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, while BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol will be performing to a suitably atmospheric number: Thunder in My Heart.

They're not the only stars finding inspiration from their day jobs. Call the Midwife star Helen George is Waltzing to With You I’m Born Again. Born again, geddit?

Here's the full list:

Carol Kirkwood and Pasha Kovalev will Cha Cha to Thunder in My Heart by Leo Sayer

Daniel O’Donnell and Kristina Rihanoff will Waltz to When Irish Eyes Are Smiling by Ruby Murray

Katie Derham and Anton Du Beke will Jive to Roll Over Beethoven by Chuck Berry

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton will Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire

Jamelia and Tristian MacManus will Waltz to Do Right Woman, Do Right Man by Aretha Franklin

Iwan Thomas and Ola Jordan will Tango to Keep on Running by Spencer Davis Group

Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani will Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature

Anthony Ogogo and Oti Mabuse will Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

Peter Andre and Janette Manrara will Cha Cha to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera

Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton will Tango to You Really Got Me by The Kinks

Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole will Waltz to Vincent by Don McLean

Ainsley Harriott and Natalie Lowe will Tango to Voulez Vous by Abba

Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice will Jive to Dear Future Husband by Meghan Trainor

Anita Rani and Gleb Savchenko will Cha Cha to Rather Be by Clean Bandit

Helen George and Aljaž Skorjanec will Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Advertisement

When is Strictly Come Dancing on? Friday 25th September at 9:00pm and Saturday 26th September at 6.15pm

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this week.