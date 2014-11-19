Sunetra, who found herself in the bottom two last week, will be Waltzing her way around the dance floor to Paolo Nutini's Last Request - and hoping that it'll be far from her last spin beneath the glitterball...

Here's the full list:

Caroline and Pasha will be dancing the American Smooth to Mack the Knife by Robbie Williams.

Frankie and Kevin will perform the Viennese Waltz to Tom Jones’ What’s New Pussycat?

Jake and Janette will Samba to the Macarena by Los Del Rio.

Mark and Karen will Tango to OneRepublic's Love Runs Out.

Pixie and Trent are going to Charleston to Nicole Kidman’s Sparkling Diamonds.

Simon and Kristina will Samba to Let’s Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams.

Steve and Ola are Jiving to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers.

Sunetra and Brendan will be Waltzing to Paolo Nutini’s Last Request.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1