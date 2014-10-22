Frankie Bridge is practising hard...

And Jake Wood is embracing dance shoes

While Caroline Flack is struggling to get to grips with her new routine:

More like this

Steve Backshall is worried that his waltz isn't as graceful as his kayaking...

So it's time for a long studio session. So long James Jordan starts wondering where his wife is...

Meanwhile, all those dance steps are taking their toll on Sunetra...

Simon Webbe is practising his "wicked waltz" even though he's on tour with the rest of his band and The Big Reunion...

Mark Wright is determined not to have a repeat of last week...

While, from the looks of things, Judy Murray is STILL playing tennis. Something she absolutely doesn't need to practise...

Remind yourself of the Strictly leaderboard

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1