Strictly Come Dancing week five backstage preview: wicked waltzes, graceful kayaks and shiny shoes
The celebrities reveal what's going on behind the scenes as they prepare their fifth dances for Saturday night...
This weekend's Strictly Come Dancing saw our celebrities say their farewells to another of their own when Tim Wonnacott was knocked out of the competition.
From here on out, things are going to get tougher and tougher on the dance floor, with the professionals upping the tricky dance content and choreography and the judges getting pickier with their feedback. And, by the looks of the stars' Twitter feeds, their week five training schedules reflect the change of pace...
Frankie Bridge is practising hard...
And Jake Wood is embracing dance shoes
While Caroline Flack is struggling to get to grips with her new routine:
More like this
Steve Backshall is worried that his waltz isn't as graceful as his kayaking...
So it's time for a long studio session. So long James Jordan starts wondering where his wife is...
Meanwhile, all those dance steps are taking their toll on Sunetra...
Simon Webbe is practising his "wicked waltz" even though he's on tour with the rest of his band and The Big Reunion...
Mark Wright is determined not to have a repeat of last week...
While, from the looks of things, Judy Murray is STILL playing tennis. Something she absolutely doesn't need to practise...
Remind yourself of the Strictly leaderboard
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1