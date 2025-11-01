Following Claudia Winkelman and Tess Daly's announcement that the pair will be leaving Strictly Come Dancing after this year's competition, an unlikely replacement has entered the ring.

Ad

Claudia and Tess officially announced last week that they would be stepping back from hosting after more than a decade in charge.

This was called back to in last week's show by La Voix, who remarked "Oh Tess, you're still here!" as she prepared to receive the judges' feedback, prompting a laugh from Daly.

Later on, she asked Claudia where to send CVs to the BBC "just in case there's any new jobs coming up."

Not content with that, La Voix went one step further in tonight's show, dramatically introducing her own performance with Aljaž Škorjanec before asking Daly how she did, to which the veteran host replied "Nailed it!"

La Voix's foray into the hosting game did not go unnoticed on social media, with one X user remarking "Obsessed with La Voix's ongoing campaign to get the hosting job for Strictly next year."

But despite her penchant for hosting being put on full display, it was her dancing tonight that wowed both judges and viewers alike, racking up a mightily impressive score of 35 dressed as the Queen of Hearts from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Solid a score as it was, it still wasn't enough to claim the top spot on the night, as the judges saw fit to deliver their very first perfect score of the series, with one pair receiving the much sought-after 40 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 2nd November at 7:15pm.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.