While this year's Strictly Come Dancing has already played host to some impressive performances, one duo has stood out far above the rest, racking up the very first perfect score of the series.

Draped in their spooky attire, the contestants of this year's show have taken to the dancefloor for Halloween Week in dramatic fashion.

And any worries that the over-the-top wardrobes might overshadow the dancing were roundly seen off by Lewis Cope and Katya Jones's performance to a swing rendition of Radiohead's Creep.

Craig Revel Horwood started off the plaudits by giving the duo some quiet applause before exclaiming that it was "spectacular," prompting Tess Daly to remark "that never happens."

Motsi Mabuse was similarly full of praise, describing it as "out of this world," and as "one of those moments we're gonna look [back] on in five, ten years."

Anton du Beke, however, had perhaps the biggest praise of all: "Craig and I, we have been here since the very, very beginning, and that dance is as good as anything we have ever seen on any series.

"There was nothing you could have done to that dance to make it any better."

Anton went on to deliver the final score, pausing to ramp up the drama before delivering the final 10, certainly cementing this as one of the all-time great performances on Strictly.

This surely puts the duo as one of the favourites for the show, although they would not be the only ones to have readily impressed this evening, with Motsi Mabuse having declared Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington as a "contender for the final."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 2nd November at 7:15pm.

