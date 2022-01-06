AJ Odudu pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing live tour after injury

AJ Odudu has announced that she will not be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour after injuring her foot ahead of the 2021 final last month.

The broadcaster, who competed in the BBC competition’s 19th series, was due to dance alongside her professional partner Kai Widdrington in Strictly’s live shows later this month, but she has now had to withdraw on medical advice.

Odudu will be replaced by EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 series with Gorka Marquez.

“I’m devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury,” Odudu said in a statement.

“I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice. I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I’ll definitely be there to cheer them on.”

Speaking about joining the Strictly tour, Smith said: “I’m thrilled to be asked to restart my Strictly journey on this year’s arena tour. Kai and I will be dancing the Quickstep and the Samba – I can’t wait for rehearsals to start next week.

“It will be a joy to dance with everyone and so great to see my EastEnders friend Rose [Ayling-Ellis] again. I wish AJ a speedy recovery.”

While Odudu regularly ended up high on the leaderboard throughout her time on Strictly Come Dancing, she was unable to perform in the 2021 final after injuring her foot just days before the showdown.

Smith and Widdrington will be joining 2021 winners Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice as well as Sara Davies, Tilly Ramsay, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite and 2020 contestant Max George on the Strictly Come Dancing Tour, hosted by Janette Manrara.

For more information about the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, visit www.strictlycomedancinglive.com. Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022.

