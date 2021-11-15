Strictly fans are divided as Sara Davies is latest contestant to be eliminated

Sara Davies became the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, despite her and partner Aljaž Škorjanec’s Argentine Tango landing them fourth place on the Strictly leaderboard.

The Dragons’ Den star ended up in the bottom two after it was revealed that she and fellow contestant Tilly Ramsay had received the fewest combined votes from the judges and public, with Tilly and partner Nikita Kuzmin ultimately saved in the dance-off.

It was the second time in a row in the bottom two for the TikTok star following Adam Peaty‘s exit last week, and just like with the Olympic swimmer, fans are divided about the judges’ decision.

An exclusive RadioTimes.com poll revealed it was a close call between those who thought Sara was the right contestant to be sent home, and those who thought Tilly should have gone instead.

Results showed that 52.4 per cent agreed that Sara should have been sent home, while 47.6 per cent of voters thought Tilly should have been the one to leave this series.

Speaking of her exit, Sara said: “I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life-changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”

Tilly and Nikita’s Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo landed them in seventh place on the Strictly leaderboard, the same spot she had ended up in the week before.

With the final looming and the competition clearly heating up, the Strictly Come Dancing contestants have their work cut out ahead of Musicals Week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.