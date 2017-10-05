Who is on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two tonight?
Three Strictly couples and one dance expert will join Zoë Ball on the sofa at 6.30pm on BBC2
Published: Thursday, 5 October 2017 at 11:45 am
In Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two, Zoë Ball will take a closer look at what's going on behind the scenes – and what to look forward to in Movie Week.
Also joining Zoë on the show will be former pro dancer and Strictly expert Ian Waite.
Which Strictly Come Dancing stars will be on It Takes Two tonight?
Three couples will take a break from training to have a chat on the sofa. They will be:
Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara
Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez
Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell
When is Strictly Come Dancing – It Takes Two on TV?
It will air at 6.30pm on BBC2 on Thursday 5th October
