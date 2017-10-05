In Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two, Zoë Ball will take a closer look at what's going on behind the scenes – and what to look forward to in Movie Week.

Also joining Zoë on the show will be former pro dancer and Strictly expert Ian Waite.

Which Strictly Come Dancing stars will be on It Takes Two tonight?

Three couples will take a break from training to have a chat on the sofa. They will be:

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez

Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell

Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell

When is Strictly Come Dancing – It Takes Two on TV?

It will air at 6.30pm on BBC2 on Thursday 5th October

