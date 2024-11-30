"That was me, that was me," she interjected as Craig delivered his comments, however he did note their use of the floor was "exceptional".

But the duo did receive positive comments from the other judges, with Shirley Ballas calling the dance "a joyous number to watch".

Anton Du Beke added: "It's such a joy to watch you dance ballroom dancing because you have everything you need. The feel, the atmosphere you create when you dance, you dance so beautifully with wonderful Dianne.

"You move like no one I've seen on Strictly Come Dancing. Your feet are so good, your knees are right. Oh it's so close to being wonderful, but it's not quite. It's almost there!"

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse said: "I thought there was excellent energy in that dance. I actually thought you started quite reserved but somehow you found your confidence in the dance and you let go and I think that is such a great thing."

As the pair headed upstairs to Claudia Winkleman and the rest of the Strictly cast, Dianne could be heard telling Chris how well he had performed.

Things then became slightly emotional for her as she continued to praise Chris and his improvements over the last 11 weeks of the competition.

Speaking to Claudia, Dianne said: "For 20 odd years, Chris's safe space has been down here, so for him to stand up actually makes me quite emotional because it's a big thing we have overcome and you've done so well."

The pair scored 32 points, coming in joint second place alongside Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 1st December at 7:20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

