Furthermore, he'd been delivering some fairly tough critiques and it hadn't gone unnoticed.

One person took to X and wrote: "Craig is on one this year."

Another said: "Very impressed with Tom and Nadiya. He’s so good and has some natural movement. The 3 from Craig was so unnecessary!"

Chris McCausland. BBC/Ray Burmiston

One of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up spotted he was being quite mean, too: Chris McCausland.

Claudia Winkleman turned to talk to him ahead of his Foxtrot, and the comedian took his chance to crack a killer joke at Craig.

Chris, who became completely blind at the age of 22, said: "First of all, by the sounds of how things are going, I think Craig's blinder than I am!"

It's safe to say the studio was left in hysterics with the wise-crack, with Claudia unable to continue with her presenting for a moment.

Later on, Chris took the chance for another pop at Craig, after a comedy sketch to introduce his dance.

Tess made a knock-knock joke before asking Chris some scoring.

The comedian offered her a 7, before turning to Craig: "I'll give you a 2 mate. You've got no technique and your legs aren't straight."

Craig bellowed with laughter, as did the rest of the studio.

Chris took to the floor later on and performed a beautiful Foxtrot, earning him an impressive score of 29 for his efforts.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st September at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

