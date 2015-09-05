Strictly Come Dancing 2015: Ainsley Harriott
Ready, steady, dance! The chef and TV presenter is set to spice up the floor on this year's thirteenth series of the dancing show
Name: Ainsley Harriott
Age: 58
Famous for: Can't Cook Won't Cook, Ready, Steady, Cook, Ainsley's Barbecue Bible... Mr Harriott has been a busy man in the television kitchen over the years.
Bio: It's actually been almost five years since Harriott held the fort on BBC's Ready Steady Cook, for which he regularly recorded more than a hundred episodes a year. Since then he's served up a successful line of branded store cupboard products and recently fronted a More4 programme about street food.
Whether the judges will hold up red tomatoes and green peppers instead of their score paddles remains to be seen...
Here's Harriott in action with a certain Doctor Who star on Ready Steady Cook:
And here he is proving he's more than ready to spice up the dance floor...