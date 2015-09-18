The jittery humour on the Strictly 2015 group chat is similar to a group of people on a turbulent plane making nervous jokes. In it together — Jay McGuiness (@JayMcGuiness) September 17, 2015

Well, head judge Len Goodman said he thought this series would be filled with giggles as well as wiggles and it seems he'll be getting plenty of that - even if it's more nervous laughter.

Athlete Iwan Thomas is bound to be feeling the most pressure after it was revealed he could only have three days of training ahead of his first performance. Filming commitments have taken him to Japan, although sources close to the star insist his professional partner Ola Jordan is "happy" with his progress.

“He’s a natural at most things,” they added, “So hopefully this is one of those.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 25th of September on BBC1 at 9:00pm

