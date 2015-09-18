Strictly celebrities are nervously texting each other
Ahead of show one the mood is like that of jittery passengers making jokes on a turbulent plane apparently...
This year's Strictly celebrities may be posting pictures of them having a laugh backstage, posing in tops branded with their team name and the like. But away from the public, the conversation between them is all a bit nervous.
In fact, 2015 Strictly classmate Jay McGuiness (of Wanted fame) says their private group chats are more jittery than jovial.
The jittery humour on the Strictly 2015 group chat is similar to a group of people on a turbulent plane making nervous jokes. In it together
— Jay McGuiness (@JayMcGuiness) September 17, 2015
Well, head judge Len Goodman said he thought this series would be filled with giggles as well as wiggles and it seems he'll be getting plenty of that - even if it's more nervous laughter.
Athlete Iwan Thomas is bound to be feeling the most pressure after it was revealed he could only have three days of training ahead of his first performance. Filming commitments have taken him to Japan, although sources close to the star insist his professional partner Ola Jordan is "happy" with his progress.
“He’s a natural at most things,” they added, “So hopefully this is one of those.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 25th of September on BBC1 at 9:00pm