Strictly’s AJ Odudu “gutted” about dress mishap as star finishes bottom of leaderboard

Strictly’s AJ Odudu has revealed she’s “gutted” after a mishap with her yellow dress during her Strictly Come Dancing performance on Saturday night’s show.

AJ and partner Kai Widdrington came bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last night when their Paso Doble to Ruelle’s Game of Survival earned them a score of 28, after being frontrunners for most of the competition.

Following the live show, AJ tweeted: “Gutted about the cheeky little slip on my dress during our Paso tonight but I tried my best & we kept going. Olé!”

Gutted about the cheeky little slip on my dress during our Paso tonight but I tried my best & we kept going. Olé! ✨ pic.twitter.com/9hsmIoFUxW — AJ ODUDU (@AJOdudu) November 13, 2021

Her positive attitude will certainly help with that – we’re sure AJ won’t be letting a wardrobe issue stand in the way of her talent for dancing!

It comes after AJ topped the leaderboard last week with 39, with the judges awarding her three 10s, and it wasn’t the first time she won the highest score of the night.

Viewers were outraged that AJ had ended up with such a low score, praising her skills despite the mishap. The judges had branded the performance “disappointing”, but given how impressed they’ve been with AJ in previous weeks, the pair will surely be able to turn things around if they get the chance to.

If she and Kai make it through to next week, they will no doubt be pulling out all the stops to make their way back to the right side of the scoreboard.

