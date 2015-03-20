'STIG' DELIVERS MILLION SIGNATURE CLARKSON PETITION TO BBC... IN A TANK https://order-order.com/2015/03/20/stig-delivers-million-signature-petition-to-the-bbc-in-a-tank/ pic.twitter.com/IR82bwLwcK — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) March 20, 2015

The campaign on Change.org was first started by right wing blogger Guido Fawkes and, according to the online petitioning site, is the fastest-growing appeal they have ever hosted.

The Stig's mode of transport was adorned by a #BringBackClarkson banner and didn't go unnoticed on Twitter...

The stunt follows a foul-mouthed tirade launched by Clarkson at a charity event in London last night where he auctioned off a ride in the passenger seat during his final spin on the Top Gear track.

"I didn’t foresee my sacking but I would like to do one last lap. So I’ll go down to Surrey and I'll do one last lap of that track before the f**king bastards sack me," he told the audience.

"The BBC’s f**ked themselves. So who gives a f**k. It was a great show and they’ve fucked it up. I’ll be a bit tearful when I do it, but f**k it, let’s do it.”