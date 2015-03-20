"Stig" travels by tank to deliver Jeremy Clarkson Top Gear petition to BBC HQ
Nearly a million people have joined a campaign to reinstate the suspended Top Gear presenter following his "fracas" with producer Oisin Tymon
A petition to reinstate suspended Jeremy Clarkson is within touching distance of one million signatures – a significant landmark considering it's only ten days since the now-infamous "fracas" between the Top Gear presenter and producer Oisin Tymon was made public.
With the BBC yet to make a decision on whether the controversial presenter will stay or go, the bumper petition has been delivered to the Corporation's New Broadcasting House by someone dressed as iconic Top Gear character The Stig atop a tank. Yes, you read that right...
'STIG' DELIVERS MILLION SIGNATURE CLARKSON PETITION TO BBC... IN A TANK https://order-order.com/2015/03/20/stig-delivers-million-signature-petition-to-the-bbc-in-a-tank/ pic.twitter.com/IR82bwLwcK
— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) March 20, 2015
The campaign on Change.org was first started by right wing blogger Guido Fawkes and, according to the online petitioning site, is the fastest-growing appeal they have ever hosted.
The Stig's mode of transport was adorned by a #BringBackClarkson banner and didn't go unnoticed on Twitter...
The stunt follows a foul-mouthed tirade launched by Clarkson at a charity event in London last night where he auctioned off a ride in the passenger seat during his final spin on the Top Gear track.
"I didn’t foresee my sacking but I would like to do one last lap. So I’ll go down to Surrey and I'll do one last lap of that track before the f**king bastards sack me," he told the audience.
"The BBC’s f**ked themselves. So who gives a f**k. It was a great show and they’ve fucked it up. I’ll be a bit tearful when I do it, but f**k it, let’s do it.”