“The fact that Dermot’s left, I think might mean that Louis is off,” band member James tells RadioTimes.com, referring to the fact that Olly Murs and Caroline Flack will step into O’Leary’s former hosting spot. “They’re bringing some changes in. You never know. Good luck to him.”

But the band isn’t drawing a line in the sand just yet.

“Louis always says he’s going to leave and then he doesn’t,” laughs Tom. “Until that first episode airs…”

More like this

“I think he’s been supposed to leave every single series?” Jake jokes.

Their eight-piece just missed out on a spot in the semi-finals after being put together by the judges during the boot camp round. Now they’ve penned their own debut track Love Me So, and tell us all about the inspiration behind the lyrics and who caused the most mayhem when it came to filming the video…

Read more:

Advertisement

How to throw a party the Stereo Kicks way