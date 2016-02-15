What's behind Fry's apparent decision to quit Twitter is unclear but it comes following criticism of a joke he made during his hosting role at the Film Baftas on Sunday night, in which he described Best Costume Design winner Jenny Beaven as having come to the ceremony "dressed as a bag lady".

Fry later defended the comment as an affectionate "joshing" between friends, tweeting "So just a word to the tragic figures who think calling Jenny Bevan a bag lady was an insult. She's a dear friend and she got it. Derrr."

Fry has come close to quitting Twitter before. In 2009, he tweeted "Think I may have to give up on Twitter. Too much aggression and unkindness around" and in November 2014 he told followers he was taking a break, possibly due to work commitments, saying "closing down on Twitter while filming. In a place whence I've been advised it is safest not to tweet. See you December. Here goes..."

RadioTimes.com has approached Stephen Fry's office for a comment but is yet to receive a reply.