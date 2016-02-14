Bafta host Stephen Fry defends Jenny Beaven 'bag lady' joke: "She's a dear friend and she got it"
"Jenny Beaven is a friend and joshing is legitimate," he explained
Stephen Fry's not exactly the shy and retiring type but there were a few gasps inside the Royal Opera House this evening when the Bafta host waved Best Costume Design winner Jenny Beaven off stage by quipping: "Only one of the great cinematic costume designers would come to an awards ceremony dressed as a bag lady."
Does Stephen Fry know Jenny Beavan? Is she up for a joke? Said she dressed as a bag lady!! #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/Y4zIlPVzW6
— Andrew Yee (@andrewyee) February 14, 2016
His comments attracted a flurry of criticism from tweeters unaware that Fry and Beaven are actually close friends and that he was – in his words – "joshing" with her...
Some threw out accusations of ruining Jenny's moment...
Saying Jenny Bevan is dressed as a bag lady when she's just won an award is pretty nasty by Stephen Fry. Way to ruin her moment #EEBAFTAs
— Katherine Nesbitt (@_kittybitty) February 14, 2016
Others called Stephen Fry 'rude':
The backlash prompted the Baftas host to take to Twitter to explain that "Jenny Beaven is a friend and joshing is legitimate", before adding:
So just a word to the tragic figures who think calling Jenny Bevan a bag lady was an insult. She's a dear friend and she got it. Derrr
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 14, 2016
Fry and Beaven have previously worked together on Gosford Park and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows. They even posed for a snap at the after party where Fry poked fun at the reaction to his joke...
Jenny Baglady Beavan and Stephen Outrageous Misogynist Swine Fry at the #EEBAFTAs after party pic.twitter.com/KunzoqYBfG
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 14, 2016
The costume designer was one of four Bafta winners for Mad Max: Fury Road which failed to get a single acting nomination but dominated the ceremony's technical categories.