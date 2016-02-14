Some threw out accusations of ruining Jenny's moment...

Saying Jenny Bevan is dressed as a bag lady when she's just won an award is pretty nasty by Stephen Fry. Way to ruin her moment #EEBAFTAs — Katherine Nesbitt (@_kittybitty) February 14, 2016

Others called Stephen Fry 'rude':

The backlash prompted the Baftas host to take to Twitter to explain that "Jenny Beaven is a friend and joshing is legitimate", before adding:

So just a word to the tragic figures who think calling Jenny Bevan a bag lady was an insult. She's a dear friend and she got it. Derrr — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 14, 2016

Fry and Beaven have previously worked together on Gosford Park and Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows. They even posed for a snap at the after party where Fry poked fun at the reaction to his joke...

Jenny Baglady Beavan and Stephen Outrageous Misogynist Swine Fry at the #EEBAFTAs after party pic.twitter.com/KunzoqYBfG — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 14, 2016

The costume designer was one of four Bafta winners for Mad Max: Fury Road which failed to get a single acting nomination but dominated the ceremony's technical categories.